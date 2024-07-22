Israel issues evacuation orders in southern Gaza, kills 16 Palestinians

CAIRO/OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli strikes killed at least 16 Palestinians in eastern areas of Khan Younis, Gaza health officials said on Monday, shortly after Israel issued new orders to evacuate some neighbourhoods after what it said was renewed attacks from those zones.

To allow this, the military said it was adjusting the borders of a humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi to keep the civilian population away from areas of combat.

Gaza officials say 90 Palestinians killed as Israel targets Hamas military chief

Palestinian health officials said at least 16 Palestinians were killed in Israeli tank shelling in Bani Suhaila town east of Khan Younis.

The area was also bombarded by air, sources say.

The military statement said the new orders were due to renewed Palestinian attacks, including rockets launched from the targeted areas in eastern Khan Younis.

The evacuation orders did not include health institutions, Palestinians said.

The Palestinians, the United Nations, and international relief agencies have said there is no safe place left in Gaza.

Earlier in July, dozens of Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli attacks in the Al-Mawasi humanitarian-designated areas.