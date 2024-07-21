AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Major Gulf markets gain as focus shifts to earnings

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, boosting investor morale as earnings season in the region heated up, although a decline in oil prices weighed on sentiment.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, with aluminium product manufacturer Al Taiseer Group rising 0.3% and Al Rajhi Bank closing 0.7% higher.

Among other gainers, Saudi Arabian Amiantit advanced 5.2% after the pipe manufacturer swung to a quarterly profit of 5.1 million riyals ($1.36 million), from a loss of 10.1 million riyals a year earlier.

UAE markets close higher on strong corporate earnings

Elsewhere, Saudi Tadawul Group - the owner of the Saudi Exchange - gained 1.8%, following a sharp rise in quarterly profit.

On the other hand, Sahara International Petrochemical eased 0.7% after reporting a fall in quarterly net profit.

In Qatar, the index added 0.3%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar putting on 1.1%.

However, Qatar International Islamic Bank retreated 1.3%, ahead of its earnings release.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - settled more than $2 per barrel lower on Friday at their lowest level since mid-June as investors eyed a possible ceasefire in Gaza, while a strengthened dollar drove values down further.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 0.5% higher, with top lender Commercial International Bank Egypt rising 1%.

Egypt will halt load-shedding power cuts during the summer as of Sunday, after some natural gas shipments arrived, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday, in a bid to end a crisis that inconvenienced a population of 106 million.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.1% to 12,203

QATAR gained 0.3% to 10,060

EGYPT up 0.5% to 28,783

BAHRAIN dropped 1% to 1,960

OMAN eased 0.3% to 4,683

KUWAIT lost 0.5% to 7,721

