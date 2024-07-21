AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Life & Style

Francis Ford Coppola, Grateful Dead and Apollo Theater among 2024 Kennedy Center honorees

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2024 11:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, rock band the Grateful Dead, blues rock singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt, jazz trumpeter, pianist and composer Arturo Sandoval, and The Apollo Theater will be honored at this year’s John F. Kennedy Center awards, the center announced on Thursday.

The Apollo, a storied theater in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood, is the first organization to be recognized by the center, which typically honors individual artists or groups in its awards for lifetime achievements in the arts.

The venue, known for debuting iconic Black artists like Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.

Bruce Springsteen is officially a billionaire

“The Apollo has guided us and the world forward by discovering and nurturing raw talent, molding a unique cultural identity that defines American culture still today,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter in the center’s announcement.

The 47th annual Kennedy Center Honors gala will be held on Dec. 8 at the center’s opera house in Washington. The ceremony is typically attended by the U.S. president and first lady. A host for the event has not been announced.

The gala will be broadcast on CBS on Dec. 23 and will be available to stream on Paramount+ the next day, according to the center’s press release.

