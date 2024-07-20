AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Bruce Springsteen is officially a billionaire

AFP Published 20 Jul, 2024 05:18pm

NEW YORK: The Boss is officially a billionaire, Forbes said Friday, estimating that Bruce Springsteen is conservatively worth $1.1 billion.

The guitar hero bard behind hits including “The River” has solidified much of his wealth in recent years, the financial outlet indicated, in no small part due to a blockbuster sale in 2021 of his music catalog to Sony for an estimated half-a-billion dollars.

The deal followed his wildly successful Broadway show run. Now, Springsteen is on a global tour currently set to run through 2025.

According to industry tracker Pollstar, in 2023 Springsteen sold more than 1.6 million concert tickets, raking in $380 million in revenue.

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie to be called… F1

And the 74-year-old “Dancing in the Dark” singer shows no signs of slowing down.

For decades the “Jungleland” songwriter has penned music that focuses a sentimental lens on underdogs and the working class – and he’s sold 140 million albums globally, placing him among the all-time bestselling musicians ever.

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee with 20 Grammys and an Oscar to his name, Springsteen is also set to be the subject of a forthcoming biopic, with Jeremy Allen White of “The Bear” fame slated to play him.

His marathon shows are the stuff of legend, with the longest clocking in at more than four hours, a performance he pulled off in Helsinki in 2012.

Other industry heavyweights who have hit the billionaire mark include Rihanna, Jay-Z and Taylor Swift.

