Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan registered losses for the second consecutive session on Saturday in line with the decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs250,000 after a single-day fall of Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs214,335 after it registered a decrease of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs3,000.

The international rate of gold decreased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,400 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $15 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates increased by Rs70 clocking in at Rs2,920 per tola.

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased by Rs4,600 in Pakistan to clock in at all-time high of Rs254,000 per tola in the local market.