AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 20, 2024
Markets Print 2024-07-20

China stocks post 7-session winning streak

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2024 05:34am

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended the week higher with a seven-session winning streak after the four-day key leadership gathering concluded on Thursday, while Hong Kong shares logged the biggest weekly loss in nearly two months.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 0.5% on Friday, logging gains for a seventh consecutive session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down 2.1%.

Chinese officials acknowledged on Friday the sweeping list of economic goals re-emphasised at the end of a key Communist Party meeting this week contained “many complex contradictions,” pointing to a bumpy road ahead for policy implementation.

China is expected to publish a document with more detailed policy plans in the coming days.

“The market is watching if there will be a detailed final document next week to further debrief policy guidance and the politburo meeting later this month for specific measures,” said analysts at UBS.

For the week, the CSI300 index was up 1.9%, while the Hang Seng index was down 4.8%, marking the biggest weekly loss since late May.

Tech shares led gains in China, with the CSI Info Tech index up 1.4%.

Lack of new policy support for the struggling property sector has let some investors down, with developers’ shares traded in China and Hong Kong down 2% and 4.2%, respectively. Tech giants traded in Hong Kong were down 2.1%.

China stocks Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index

