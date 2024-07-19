Protest held in Karachi for recovery of missing Hindu child

Hundreds of civil society and Hindu community members gathered at Teen Talwar monument in Karachi on Friday, demanding the immediate and safe recovery of Priya Kumari, a Hindi child who went missing from San­­grar, a small town near Sukkur, three years ago.

The protesters maintained that the Sindh Police and the provincial government had failed to recover the then 7-year-old Priya Kumari who reportedly went missing on Ashura, August 19, 2021.

The commuters in the area faced hardships as the protest caused a traffic mess.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, civil rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir said Karachi South Police had opened “lathi charge” and also detained some of the protesters to disperse them.

“Sindh Police had earlier committed to ensuring Priya’s release by 10th Muharram [this year]. Having no other options Priya’s parent sat on protest again today but were met with Police brutality,” Jibran wrote.

In April, 2024, the Sindh home department constituted a joint investigation team to look into the police failure to recover or even locate the minor girl.

Later in May, Dawn reported that DIG Pir Mohammad Shah had hinted at a “good news” to be heard soon by the people of Sindh, saying that Priya Kumari would soon reunite with her family.

However, after almost 3 years, the family stills awaits for the recovery of Priya, who went missing while serving water at a ‘Sabeel’ with her father on the eve of Ashura.