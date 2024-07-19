AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Protest held in Karachi for recovery of missing Hindu child

BR Web Desk Published July 19, 2024
Photo source: Facebook
Photo source: Facebook

Hundreds of civil society and Hindu community members gathered at Teen Talwar monument in Karachi on Friday, demanding the immediate and safe recovery of Priya Kumari, a Hindi child who went missing from San­­grar, a small town near Sukkur, three years ago.

The protesters maintained that the Sindh Police and the provincial government had failed to recover the then 7-year-old Priya Kumari who reportedly went missing on Ashura, August 19, 2021.

The commuters in the area faced hardships as the protest caused a traffic mess.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, civil rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir said Karachi South Police had opened “lathi charge” and also detained some of the protesters to disperse them.

“Sindh Police had earlier committed to ensuring Priya’s release by 10th Muharram [this year]. Having no other options Priya’s parent sat on protest again today but were met with Police brutality,” Jibran wrote.

Murad lauds police team for recovering two kidnap victims

In April, 2024, the Sindh home department constituted a joint investigation team to look into the police failure to recover or even locate the minor girl.

Later in May, Dawn reported that DIG Pir Mohammad Shah had hinted at a “good news” to be heard soon by the people of Sindh, saying that Priya Kumari would soon reunite with her family.

However, after almost 3 years, the family stills awaits for the recovery of Priya, who went missing while serving water at a ‘Sabeel’ with her father on the eve of Ashura.

Comments

200 characters

Protest held in Karachi for recovery of missing Hindu child

Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $681mn in FY24

Oil falls $1 a barrel with Gaza ceasefire in sight, easing supply fears

ECP decides to implement Supreme Court’s order in reserved seats case

Pakistan is looking for external financing avenues: Aurangzeb

KSE-100 retreats, falls over 2% amid selling pressure

TLP ends Faizabad sit-in after reaching agreement with govt

Rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Global cyber outage grounds flights, disrupts businesses

PIA operations largely unaffected amid global cyber outage: official

Pakistan’s DG Khan Cement to establish subsidiary in US

Read more stories