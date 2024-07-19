Sri Lanka shares end lower as utilities, energy stocks weigh

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by losses in utilities and energy stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.35% at 111,727.08.

Ceylon Printers PLC and Mercantile Shipping Company PLC were the top percentage losers on the CSE All Share, falling 17.7% and 16.1%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as communication services stocks weigh

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 20.3 million shares from 21.3 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 784.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.6 million) from 1.13 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 230 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 720.1 million rupees, the data showed.