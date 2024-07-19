Gold at new highs

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Thursday touched all-time highs, reflecting a surge in the global bullion value, traders said.

The local market embarked on a new historic rise in the gold prices to Rs254000 per tola and Rs217764 per 10 grams, up by Rs4600 and Rs3944, respectively.

On the world market, bullion value was traded for $2470 per ounce, up by $60 with silver selling at $31 an ounce, traders quoted.

Domestically, silver prices remained firm at Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, traders added.

