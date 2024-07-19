KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (July 18, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.00 280.50 AED 75.56 76.30
EURO 302.56 305.53 SAR 73.80 74.51
GBP 360.14 363.57 INTERBANK 278.00 278.20
JPY 1.74 1.78
=========================================================================
