AGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
AIRLINK 111.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.68%)
BOP 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
DGKC 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.22%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.38%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 38.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
NBP 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.38%)
OGDC 136.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
PAEL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 121.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.77%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
PTC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.11%)
SEARL 59.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 38.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.07%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TREET 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.05%)
TRG 58.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.1%)
UNITY 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,665 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.49%)
BR30 27,609 Decreased By -189.7 (-0.68%)
KSE100 81,472 Decreased By -368.2 (-0.45%)
KSE30 26,133 Decreased By -132.2 (-0.5%)
Markets Print 2024-07-19

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:58am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (July 18, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               279.00   280.50    AED                75.56     76.30
EURO                302.56   305.53    SAR                73.80     74.51
GBP                 360.14   363.57    INTERBANK         278.00    278.20
JPY                                                        1.74      1.78
=========================================================================

