Sri Lanka shares fall as communication services stocks drag

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by the losses in communication services stocks.

The CSE All Share index was down 0.41% at 11,830.48.

Its trading volume fell to 24 million shares from 62.4 million in the previous session.

Communication services was the top sectoral loser, having dropped 1.27%.

SMB Finance PLC and Amana Takaful Life PLC were the top percentage losers, down 33.3% and 8.6%, respectively.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.24 billion rupees ($4.1 million) from 1.08 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 727.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 904.6 million rupees, the data showed.