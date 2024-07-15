Faisalabad Division: minister reviews Muharram arrangements

FAISALABAD: Provincial Local Government Minister/ In-charge Muharram Al Haram arrangements for Faisalabad Division Zeeshan Rafique visited Faisalabad and took a briefing on administrative and security arrangements for Ashura Day at the Commissioner’s Office.

Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed and RPO Dr Abid Khan informed about the administrative and security measures.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, CPO Kamran Adil and Assembly members ticket holders from across the division Chaudhry Shehbaz Babar, Ali Gohar Baloch, Rao Kashif Rahim, Jafar Ali Hocha, Uzma Jabin Raja, Maulana Ilyas Chinioti, Haji Akram Ansari, Faqeer Hussain Dogar, Irfan Manan, Rana Ali Abbas, Malik Abdul Razzaq, Raja Daniyal, Asrar Ahmed and others were also present.

The provincial ministers expressed his satisfaction over the administrative and security measures taken for Ashura Day in the division and said that there should be no shortage in foolproof security. He said that he will continue monitoring the arrangements by staying in the division until the end of Ashura Day processions and meetings. He said that adequate arrangements for cleaning and lighting should be made on the routes of the processions while sensitive places should also be monitored from nearby rooftops.

The provincial ministers said that all the processions and meetings should end at the appointed time and keep in close contact with the organizers in this regard. He expressed his satisfaction with all the arrangements of the administration and said that there should be effective measures for fast drainage on the procession routes during monsoon season, in this regard, WASA, PHA, Municipal Corporation, Waste Management Company, Municipal Corporation, District Council and Municipal Committees should be active and the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha Cleanliness Plan should be visible.

He emphasised on the need to keep emergency camps of WASA active and to keep the machinery at the relevant places. He directed to keep in close contact with the assembly members and ticket holders during the remaining days of Muharram.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed gave a briefing about the Muharram arrangements so far and the administrative and security measures on Ashura Day and said that the security measures are on high alert in all the four districts of the division.

Flash points across the division have been periodically reviewed and the Divisional and District Administration and the Police have maintained liaison with the members of the Peace Committee.

All the arrangements on the routes of the processions are completed on time and the arrangements for Ashura Day are also complete.

It was told that the arrangements for holding the main procession of 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram in a peaceful manner are complete and being monitored according to the checklist. Flag march of police and security agencies has been done.

Hospitals are on alert for medical emergencies. Blood banks are functional. Commissioner Faisalabad also informed about the plans of the concerned institutions in case of possible rains and the preparations of WASA on urban flooding. RPO Dr Abid Khan informed about the security arrangements for processions and meetings.

The members of the assembly participating in the meeting appreciated the ongoing steps of the divisional district and police administration in the effective implementation of the Muharram plan in the division and assured to continue their cooperation till Ashura day.

