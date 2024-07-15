AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-15

KP mulling establishing furniture-specific industrial zone

Recorder Report Published 15 Jul, 2024 07:19am

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to establish a modern industrial zone for making furniture in Mardan to develop the cluster on modern lines.

This was announced during a meeting at the office of Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Mardan. Provincial Minister of Food, Zahir Shah Toru, who hails from the district, also attended the meeting. Besides, Managing Director (MD) SIDB, Habibullah Arif, Government Polytechnic College Mardan Principal Nasrullah Khan and other officials of SIDB and Industries Department also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed necessary measures for establishing a modern industrial zone for furniture making in Mardan. Provincial Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru highlighted the importance of furniture making industry in Mardan and said that this industry needs to be developed on modern lines. The meeting was told that Mardan has a prominent position in the furniture industry.

The provincial government is working on a plan to promote this industry in the region, which includes the establishment of an industrial zone in Mardan with state-of-the-art furniture manufacturing facilities over a large area. This will not only strengthen the economy of the province but also provide ample employment opportunities in the region.

On this occasion, Special Assistant for Industries and Technical Education Abdul Karim Thordher directed the relevant authorities to prepare a report regarding the required administrative and legal matters for the establishment of this zone. He said that a number of projects are in progress for the promotion of small and large scale industries in the province.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant also visited Central Jail Mardan along with Provincial Food Minister. On his arrival at the Central Jail, he was presented salute by the Jail Police. On this occasion, members of Provincial Assembly Abdul Salam Afridi and Amir Farzand Khan were also present.

Superintendent Jail Najam Abbasi, while giving a briefing, said that different types of technical training have been arranged for prisoners in Central Jail Mardan. A detergent factory and a marble factory are already functioning in the jail, for which more modern machinery and tools are needed. He said that the products manufactured in the jail are being kept for sale at various mega marts. The inmates also have a share in the income from this, which is directly transferred to their personal accounts.

Special Assistant and Minister for Food visited the marble and detergent factory inside the prison and appreciated the quality of work of the prisoners working in the factories. He said that the products produced in the jail will also be kept in the Art and Craft gallery of SIDB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad.

He said that the government is trying to make the prisoners useful citizens of the society by teaching them various skills during their imprisonment. He said that talks are going on with a private company to set up a carpet industry in Mardan Jail.

Abdul Karim Tordher said that the Department of Technical Education will fully cooperate with the Department of Prisons regarding the training of prisoners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP Mardan SIDB Furniture industry Furniture industrial zone modern industrial zone

Comments

200 characters

KP mulling establishing furniture-specific industrial zone

Different modules of trade, business with Russia under study

President, PM condemn attack

PTI says has submitted affidavits of 25 MNAs to ECP

Up to July 2024: FBR integrates 8,949 big retailers into POS system

Flour mills resume operations

FBR asked to bring all hidden issues before PM immediately

BMP for revisiting power purchase contracts with a view to reducing energy cost

Pakistani, Chinese cos reach preliminary agreement to introduce solar e-bikes

11 KP seats: SC decision paves way for Senate elections

Excessive fees/charges Iraq’s envoy hands list of travel agents to interior minister

Read more stories