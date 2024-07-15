KP mulling establishing furniture-specific industrial zone

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to establish a modern industrial zone for making furniture in Mardan to develop the cluster on modern lines.

This was announced during a meeting at the office of Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Mardan. Provincial Minister of Food, Zahir Shah Toru, who hails from the district, also attended the meeting. Besides, Managing Director (MD) SIDB, Habibullah Arif, Government Polytechnic College Mardan Principal Nasrullah Khan and other officials of SIDB and Industries Department also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed necessary measures for establishing a modern industrial zone for furniture making in Mardan. Provincial Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru highlighted the importance of furniture making industry in Mardan and said that this industry needs to be developed on modern lines. The meeting was told that Mardan has a prominent position in the furniture industry.

The provincial government is working on a plan to promote this industry in the region, which includes the establishment of an industrial zone in Mardan with state-of-the-art furniture manufacturing facilities over a large area. This will not only strengthen the economy of the province but also provide ample employment opportunities in the region.

On this occasion, Special Assistant for Industries and Technical Education Abdul Karim Thordher directed the relevant authorities to prepare a report regarding the required administrative and legal matters for the establishment of this zone. He said that a number of projects are in progress for the promotion of small and large scale industries in the province.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant also visited Central Jail Mardan along with Provincial Food Minister. On his arrival at the Central Jail, he was presented salute by the Jail Police. On this occasion, members of Provincial Assembly Abdul Salam Afridi and Amir Farzand Khan were also present.

Superintendent Jail Najam Abbasi, while giving a briefing, said that different types of technical training have been arranged for prisoners in Central Jail Mardan. A detergent factory and a marble factory are already functioning in the jail, for which more modern machinery and tools are needed. He said that the products manufactured in the jail are being kept for sale at various mega marts. The inmates also have a share in the income from this, which is directly transferred to their personal accounts.

Special Assistant and Minister for Food visited the marble and detergent factory inside the prison and appreciated the quality of work of the prisoners working in the factories. He said that the products produced in the jail will also be kept in the Art and Craft gallery of SIDB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad.

He said that the government is trying to make the prisoners useful citizens of the society by teaching them various skills during their imprisonment. He said that talks are going on with a private company to set up a carpet industry in Mardan Jail.

Abdul Karim Tordher said that the Department of Technical Education will fully cooperate with the Department of Prisons regarding the training of prisoners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024