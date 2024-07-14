PTI activist Sanam Javed rearrested after brief release, lawyer says

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed was on Sunday rearrested by police shortly after she was released by an Islamabad court, her lawyer said.

Sanam’s lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq Advocate said Islamabad police intercepted their vehicle to arrest her.

“We handed her to the police without resistance. This is what law-abiding people do,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, after the release orders, Sanam and her family were swiftly escorted by PTI lawyers.

In a brief media interaction, Sanam said she was released after more than a year’s “illegal” detention.

“I’m standing where I was 14 months back,” she said.

On July 11, the Lahore High Court had discharged Sanam in a case of May 9 riots registered against her in Gujranwala.

Sanam challenged her physical remand in a new case of Gujranwala after bail granted to her in all cases registered against her in Lahore.

However, she was rearrested by Islamabad police as soon as she stepped out of the Central Jail of Gujranwala on Saturday.