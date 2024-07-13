AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Justice Farooq refers plea to LHC CJ

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2024 07:15am

LAHORE: Justice Farooq Haider of the Lahore High Court on Friday referred a petition to Chief Justice for its disposal by some larger bench challenging the federal government’s decision to allow Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to tap phone calls.

The petitioner MPA Major Ghulam Sarwar (Retd) pleaded that the impugned notification allowing the ISI to tap phone calls was a serious invasion of an individual’s privacy.

The petitioner argued that the interception/tapping of phone calls in such an unstructured manner constituted a violation of freedom of expression and speech.

He argued that the impugned notification in the name of national security conferred unchecked and arbitrary powers on the executive.

He, therefore, asked the court to set aside the impugned notification for being unconstitutional.

