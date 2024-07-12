World Bank, Punjab govt agree to cooperate on climate change

LAHORE: The World Bank and the Punjab government agreed on Thursday to cooperate in areas of climate change, air quality improvement, alternate energy, solid waste management, carbon financing and the project of Climate Resilient Punjab.

The agreement surfaced during a meeting of the World Bank delegation with the Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb. The Country Director of the World Bank Najy Benhassine led the delegation while Saman Amir and Disaster Management Specialist Ahsan Tahsin were the members.

Speaking to the delegation, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is following a comprehensive strategy of bringing changes in the entire system of governance. She has done record development and social welfare works in the shortest time. Maryam Aurangzeb said that under Digital Punjab, the system of bringing public sector services to people’s doorsteps has started. The province of Punjab has set a new example by presenting a tax-free budget from its resources.

Speaking to the delegation, the senior minister said that financial discipline, facilities for agriculture, industry and trade will increase the rate of development. Consumers with a consumption of 500 units will be provided solar panels. Maryam Aurangzeb said that measures are being taken for modern farming, Kisan Card, Livestock Card, use of modern machinery in agriculture and provision of all agricultural goods under one roof being taken to boost agricultural productivity.

She also threw light on steps taken for the elimination of smog and said that a comprehensive system of solid waste management is in place.

She said that for the first time, plans have been made for various sectors to improve the climate change and air quality index. For the first time, emergency, medium and long-term goals have been set. The senior minister said that for the first time, environmental precautionary measures have also been taken to improve safety, smog, toxic fumes and air quality.

