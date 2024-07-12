D&SJ Abher Gul made first woman registrar of LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Thursday in her first day decisions appointed District & Sessions Judge Abher Gul Khan as first woman registrar of the LHC.

D&SJ Abher Khan was earlier posted as Director General of the directorate of district judiciary at the LHC. Before that she also served as a judge of an Anti Terrorism Court in Lahore.

Chief Justice also approved transfer of D&SJ Muhammad Sarfraz Akhtar from Jhang to Lahore as Director General of the directorate of the district judiciary.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024