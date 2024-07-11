No decision made regarding export of wheat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday told the National Assembly that no decision has been made to allow export of wheat.

Speaking in the National Assembly in response to the points raised by opposition members, the prime minister explained that no decision with regard to the export of wheat has been made.

The prime minister asserted that it was on the record that sugar and wheat were first exported and then imported during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, adding that billions of rupees were made from the export of the commodities.

Responding to PTI leader and former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, the prime minister maintained that he was denied taking the floor on various occasions when he was leader of the opposition during the previous PTI government.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, Asad Qaiser raised questions on the conduct of the Speaker National Assembly AyazSadiq, saying that censorship continues to take place in proceedings of the parliament by not allowing the proceedings to go live on national television.

He also maintained that when he was speaker of the house he even allowed the then leader of the opposition – Shehbaz Sharif – to speak before the budget speech in contradiction of the set rules that no member will be given the floor.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, while responding, said that the incumbent speaker took notice of the police raid on the residence of the leader of the opposition Omar Ayub while Asad Qaiser during his tenure did not issue any production order of the jailed PML-N members of the House.

He claimed that 52 bills were passed from the House in a half hour when Asad Qaiser was the speaker. “No serious breach of privilege of this prestigious House was made to such an extent in any tenure which was done during the speakership of Asad Qaiser,” he further alleged.

Meanwhile, responding to a calling attention notice, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the House that providing the best health facilities to the people is the priority of the government.

He said there is an acute shortage of nursing staff in the federal capital. He said evening classes have been started at different nursing schools to meet the requirement.

