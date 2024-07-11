Nawaz seeks reorganisation of PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Nawaz Sharif is going to start direct contacts with the party district presidents and other office bearers in a bid to strengthen the organizational structure.

In this regard, the PML-N President has assigned the task of increasing the party membership to all the district presidents who have been asked to expand its membership base.

The district presidents have been directed to complete the organization set up to the grass root level, the sources said, adding: “The district presidents have been asked to complete the organization of PML-N up to the union council and ward level and remove concerns of old party workers.”

The sources claimed that the PML-N chief will start regular meetings with divisional and district presidents and other office bearers from this month. Nawaz Sharif will also visit divisional and district headquarters and sought proposals in this regard.

