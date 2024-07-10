ATC dismisses pre-arrest bail pleas of IK

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed pre-arrest bail petitions of PTI former chairman Imran Khan in three cases including attack on the Corps Commander House.

The court had reserved its verdict on July 06.

Before announcing its verdict at around 7.00 pm, the court asked about the lawyers of Imran Khan who were not present in the court.

The court was told that petitioner’s lead counsel was in Islamabad and his associate left the court earlier.

The court, therefore, decided to announce a short order due to the absence of the other side.

The court said the detailed verdict will be released on Wednesday (today).

During the concluding arguments, the prosecution had equated the May 9 protests to the United States Capitol Hill attacks and contended the police required custody of Imran Khan to complete investigation.

The attendance of Imran could not be marked via video link due to poor internet service in Adiala jail, Rawalpindi.

Rejecting allegations of conspiracy and abetment, the led counsel of Imran had argued that there was no witness to prove that Imran Khan incited violence.

Special prosecutor, however, stated that before Imran left for Islamabad court a video was released on social media in which Khan claimed to be fighting for ‘hageeqi azadi’ (real freedom).

