AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,599 Increased By 24 (0.28%)
BR30 27,612 Increased By 150.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-10

ATC dismisses pre-arrest bail pleas of IK

Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed pre-arrest bail petitions of PTI former chairman Imran Khan in three cases including attack on the Corps Commander House.

The court had reserved its verdict on July 06.

Before announcing its verdict at around 7.00 pm, the court asked about the lawyers of Imran Khan who were not present in the court.

The court was told that petitioner’s lead counsel was in Islamabad and his associate left the court earlier.

The court, therefore, decided to announce a short order due to the absence of the other side.

The court said the detailed verdict will be released on Wednesday (today).

During the concluding arguments, the prosecution had equated the May 9 protests to the United States Capitol Hill attacks and contended the police required custody of Imran Khan to complete investigation.

The attendance of Imran could not be marked via video link due to poor internet service in Adiala jail, Rawalpindi.

Rejecting allegations of conspiracy and abetment, the led counsel of Imran had argued that there was no witness to prove that Imran Khan incited violence.

Special prosecutor, however, stated that before Imran left for Islamabad court a video was released on social media in which Khan claimed to be fighting for ‘hageeqi azadi’ (real freedom).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Anti Terrorism Court

Comments

200 characters

ATC dismisses pre-arrest bail pleas of IK

Property deals, salaries, car purchase: FBR notifies change in WHT provisions

Tajir Dost Scheme: Registration process to begin in 42 cities: FBR

ECNEC approves ML-1 Phase I

Granting blanket powers to intelligence agency deplorable: PTI

National security: Govt authorises ISI to intercept calls, messages

PPP and SIC force govt to defer SOEs bill

Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Hydropower project: Riali-II to be processed on ‘must run & take-and-pay’ basis

PAAPAM demands RD on all old, used vehicles

Sindh E&T dept surpasses Rs13bn target: Sharjeel

Read more stories