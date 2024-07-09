AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,599 Increased By 24 (0.28%)
BR30 27,612 Increased By 150.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.4 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 9, 2024 Updated July 9, 2024 06:40pm

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement, appreciating 0.04% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the local unit settled at 278.4, a gain of Re0.1 against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Monday, the local unit had settled at 278.5 against the US dollar.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Internationally, the US dollar hung near a multi-week low versus major peers on Tuesday, still smarting from Friday’s unexpectedly soft jobs report as traders awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the path of interest rates.

The euro held its ground after Monday’s sharp swings as investors come to terms with a hung parliament in France, which points to potential political gridlock but removes many fiscal concerns stemming from far-right or leftist victories.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against the euro, sterling, yen and three other major peers, was flat at 104.99 in early Asian hours, sticking close to the overnight low of 104.80, a 3 1/2-week trough.

The index slumped 0.9% last week, exacerbated by Friday’s monthly payrolls report, which boosted bets for the Fed to soon start cutting rates.

Traders currently set about 76% odds for a rate cut at the September meeting, up from 66% a week ago, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Another cut is expected by December.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped on Tuesday after a hurricane that hit a key US oil-producing hub in Texas caused less damage than markets had expected, easing concerns over supply disruption.

Brent futures fell 49 cents or 0.6% to $85.26 a barrel by 0852 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 54 cents or 0.7% to $81.79.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Tuesday

BID                            Rs 278.40

OFFER                      Rs 278.60

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 36 paise for buying and 50 paise for selling against USD, closing at 279.09 and 281.00, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 6 paise for buying and 4 paise for selling, closing at 299.31 and 302.14, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 4 paise for buying and 5 paise for selling, closing at 75.45 and 76.20, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 6 paise for buying and 5 paise for selling, closing at 73.71 and 74.40, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Tuesday

BID                            Rs 279.09

OFFER                      Rs 281.00

Dollar interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $30.3bn in FY24, up 10.7%

In interest of ‘national security’, govt authorises ISI to trace, intercept calls and messages

May 9 riots: we oppose vandalism, arson, US State Dept says

KSE-100 closes with 106-point gain after briefly crossing 81,000

Oil prices slip as concerns over hurricane damage ease

UN ‘appalled’ by latest evacuation orders as Israel continues aggression in Gaza

India’s Modi on visit to Moscow appreciates ‘dear friend’ Putin

Bid to raise subsidy for protected power users: Further cut in FY25 PSDP likely

Govt embarks on the path of rightsizing itself

Read more stories