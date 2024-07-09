Luggage dispute: PIA country manager held in Bahrain

KARACHI: The country manager of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in Bahrain has been arrested by Bahraini security authorities over a dispute regarding the transfer of passengers' luggage.

The incident has sparked diplomatic efforts to resolve what appears to be a misunderstanding between the airline and local authorities.

PIA spokesman Abdullah admitted the breach of protocol by PIA staff deployed in Bahrain, saying that the national flag carrier didn’t have an office at the Bahrain airport hence unclaimed passenger luggage was routinely transferred to PIA's central office in the city and from there; the airline would contact passengers to arrange the delivery of their belongings.

As a result, Bahraini security officials have interpreted this practice as a breach of protocol, leading to legal action against the PIA country manager.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Embassy in Bahrain has described the situation as a misunderstanding, defending the violation of protocols by emphasizing that while the PIA procedure may have violated regulations, it did not constitute a criminal offense. "While this incident may be a violation of protocol, there is no criminal intent involved,” PIA spokesperson admitted.

He further said PIA management is reportedly in constant contact with the Pakistani embassy, providing all necessary technical support besides directing senior PIA officials to defend the case in court during the hearing. The airline and diplomatic officials are working towards a resolution that addresses the concerns of Bahraini authorities while ensuring the fair treatment of the PIA employee involved.

The incident highlights the criminal negligence on the part of PIA Bahrain staff to comply with the protocols that caused the detention of the PIA country manager and serious damage to the airline’s image.

