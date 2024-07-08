Jul 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
President Zardari summons National Assembly session on Tuesday

BR Web Desk Published July 8, 2024 Updated July 8, 2024 07:43pm

President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the National Assembly session on Tuesday (tomorrow).

“The National Assembly will meet on Tuesday at Parliament House at 1700 hours,” a President House press release said. The president summoned the session in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Article 54(1) of the Constitution.

In the last assembly session, the NA passed a resolution with a majority vote terming the June 25 resolution adopted by the US House of Representatives “interference” in Pakistan’s internal affairs amid noisy protest by the opposition PTI members who voted against it.

The treasury members lashed out at the PTI members for opposing the resolution and called them “anti-state” and “traitors”.

The PTI members justified their act of opposing the resolution, stating they were not taken into confidence before presenting the resolution.

