Water, sewerage charges raised in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Metropolitan Government Peshawar has announced a massive increase in monthly water supply and sewerage charges.

A statement issued by WSSP here stated that the capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar has implemented new rates for water supply, conservancy, solid waste management and sewage disposal. However, schools and religious places will be provided free services. A gazette notification was issued in this regard.

According to the notification, the monthly bill for household users up to five marlas except University Town is Rs 440, houses from six to 10 marlas will pay Rs 660, houses from 11 to 19 marlas will pay Rs 880, and the houses with one kanal and more will pay the monthly bills of Rs 1320.

The monthly bill for a five marla house has been fixed at Rs 880, Rs 1320 for six to 10 marla houses, Rs 1760 for 11 to 19 marla houses, and Rs 2640 for houses with one kanal and more area.

The monthly bill for banks is fixed at 5000, for beauty parlours at Rs2000, for hostels Rs440 per room, for buildings containing flats Rs440, for cinema houses Rs15,000, for one kanal commercial plot Rs2190, for dairy and poultry farms Rs6,000 to 15,000. A fee of Rs 2500 for small water tankers and Rs 5000 for large water tankers has also been fixed.

The fee for new water connection is Rs1000 for domestic users, Rs2000 in University Town, and Rs4000 for houses over 11 to 19 marlas.

A fee of Rs3000 per month is fixed for bakers, Rs3750 for vegetable, meat and juice shops, Rs2940 for showroom over up to five hundred square feet, Rs5000 for showroom, workshop, brand shops on five hundred one to one thousand and more square feet, Rs2940 for tea shops.

