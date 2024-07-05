AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
HBL 138.70 Increased By ▲ 6.60 (5%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.57%)
SSGC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,500 Increased By 3.9 (0.05%)
BR30 27,191 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.36%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Markets

KSE-100 closes week marginally negative

BR Web Desk Published July 5, 2024 Updated July 5, 2024 06:22pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended another trading session on a flat note as the benchmark KSE-100 index settled with a loss of 70 points, while both volume and value of shares traded declined on Friday.

During the trading session, the index remained largely positive, hitting an intra-day high of 80,627.49, up 344 points.

However, profit-taking was witnessed in the final hours of the trading session as the index settled at 80,212.79, a decrease of 70.01 points or 0.09%.

A mixed trend was witnessed during the trading session with automobile assemblers, commercial banks, and refinery registering gains. On the other hand, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, fertiliser and cement settled in the red.

Index-heavy banking stocks including HBL and NBP settled in the green.

Despite the minor fall on Friday, the market has been on a winning run in anticipation of inking a new bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Globally, Asian share markets scaled new highs on Friday as investors sized up US rate cuts for September and the mood was upbeat, while the euro hit a three-week peak ahead of French elections.

Japan’s Nikkei and broader Topix both nudged up to record levels, as did Taiwan’s benchmark.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% to a two-year high with Samsung’s estimate of a more than 15-fold rise in second-quarter profit helping South Korea’s KOSPI to a two-year peak as well.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Friday.

In a key development, Farrukh H Khan resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PSX to “pursue other opportunities”.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 448.98 million from 496.78 million in the previous session.

The value of shares declined to Rs18.9 billion from Rs19.3 billion in the last session.

B.O.Punjab was the volume leader with 34.4 million shares, followed by National BankXD with 28.5 million shares, and PIA Holding Company with 25.1 million shares.

Shares of 432 companies were traded on Friday, of which 152 registered an increase, 229 recorded a fall, while 51 remained unchanged.

