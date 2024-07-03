AIRLINK 90.73 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.25%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.51%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
DFML 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.74%)
DGKC 91.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.59%)
FCCL 23.06 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.68%)
FFBL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.89%)
FFL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.39%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
HASCOL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
HBL 131.60 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (4.44%)
HUBC 165.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
MLCF 38.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.06%)
OGDC 137.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.74%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.2%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.2%)
PRL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.45%)
PTC 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.55%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.33%)
SSGC 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.97%)
TPLP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
TRG 62.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.77%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.95%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,513 Increased By 84.3 (1%)
BR30 27,383 Increased By 419.9 (1.56%)
KSE100 80,318 Increased By 765.1 (0.96%)
KSE30 25,811 Increased By 227.2 (0.89%)
London stocks rebound on gains in metal miners ahead of elections

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2024 01:10pm

London stocks rebounded on Wednesday, led by a rise in metal miners and renewed hopes of US interest rate cuts, but caution on the eve of UK parliamentary elections capped further gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.5% after it closed at a more than two-month low on Tuesday, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.4%, as of 0716 GMT.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said that the country was on a “disinflationary path” but policymakers need more data before cutting interest rates.

His comments bolstered hopes that the central bank will cut rates sooner rather than later.

Industrial metal miners led gains on the benchmark with a 1.8% rise as copper prices ticked higher.

Most sectoral indexes traded higher, with the exception of investment banking and brokerage stocks that fell 0.5%.

Investors, however, exercised caution ahead of UK parliamentary elections, due on Thursday, where Conservatives look set to be replaced after 14 years of power, as per opinion polls.

Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak kicked off the last day of campaigning before the polls, each warning voters of dire economic consequences if the other man wins.

London stocks round off week with declines

On the radar now are non-farm payrolls data in the US, due on Friday, which will provide more clues on the Fed’s monetary policy path.

Among individual stocks, JD Sports sank to the bottom of the FTSE 100 with a 3.7% decline after Barclays downgraded the retailer to “underweight” from “equal-weight”.

British tile retailer Topps Tiles dropped 4.2% after it said that challenging market conditions had persisted into the second half of the fiscal year amid weakness in the home repair and sales segments.

London stocks FTSE 100 index

