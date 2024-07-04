Former senator Hidayat Ullah among four killed in Bajaur bomb attack

PESHAWAR: A former Senator from the tribal district of Bajaur and three others were killed when their vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled explosive device in Dama Dola locality of their home district on Wednesday.

According to police, the vehicle of former Senator Hidayat Ullah was targeted with a remote-controlled device which resulted in deaths of three people including the former Senator. The three other companions of the deceased Senator include Malik Irfan of Niyag Banda and Nazar Din of Nawagai and another person whose name could not be ascertained were killed in the blast.

Former Senator, Hidayat Ullah was on way back home after attending the electioneering campaign of his nephew, Najib Ullah who is contesting from the constituency PK-22 in upcoming by-election.

Following the blast heavy police force reached the site and collected evidence for investigation.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly condemned the remote-controlled explosion in Tehsil Mamond, district Bajaur and directed the submission of report by the police authority. Former Senator Hidayat Ullah among three die in Bajaur blast.

The chief minister has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the incident and condolence with the bereaved families. He has prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls of the victims.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has also strongly condemned the remote-controlled bomb blast in Dama Dola locality of Bajaur district and expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of 4 people including former senator Hidayat Ullah Khan in the blast. In a statement issued from here, the governor expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased including former senator Hidayat Ullah and condoled with the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, the provincial chief, JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman has also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of the tribal Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan and his companions.

