Sale of properties by army personnel: Citizen approaches LHC against exemption of tax

LAHORE: A citizen Mashkoor Hussain on Wednesday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the exemption of income tax on the sale of properties by retired and serving army personnel and bureaucrats announced in the budget 2024-25.

The petitioner through his counsel pleaded that the tax exemption in question granted to the bureaucrats and military personnel is in violation of the Constitutional provisions.

He asked the court to set aside section 236-C of the Finance Act 2024 granting the impugned tax exemption being unconstitutional.

