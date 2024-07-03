AIRLINK 90.73 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.25%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.51%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
DFML 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.74%)
DGKC 91.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.59%)
FCCL 23.06 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.68%)
FFBL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.89%)
FFL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.39%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
HASCOL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
HBL 131.60 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (4.44%)
HUBC 165.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
MLCF 38.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.06%)
OGDC 137.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.74%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.2%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.2%)
PRL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.45%)
PTC 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.55%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.33%)
SSGC 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.97%)
TPLP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
TRG 62.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.77%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.95%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,513 Increased By 84.3 (1%)
BR30 27,383 Increased By 419.9 (1.56%)
KSE100 80,318 Increased By 765.1 (0.96%)
KSE30 25,811 Increased By 227.2 (0.89%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan has met all requirements for IMF bailout deal, finance official says

  • Malik says no major issues left to address as Pakistan seeks over $6bn bailout
Reuters Published July 3, 2024 Updated July 3, 2024 01:33pm

KARACHI: Pakistan is looking to clinch a staff level agreement on an International Monetary Fund bailout of more than $6 billion this month after addressing all of the lender’s requirements in its annual budget, its junior finance minister told Reuters.

The South Asian country has set challenging revenue targets in its annual budget to help it win approval from the IMF for a loan to stave off another economic meltdown, even as domestic anger rises at new taxation measures.

After the end of IMF deal: Reforms agenda will be placed before nation: MoS

“We hope to culminate this (IMF) process in the next three to four weeks,” Minister of State for Finance, Revenue and Power Ali Pervaiz Malik said on Wednesday, with the aim of thrashing out a staff level agreement before the IMF board recess.

“I think it will be north of $6 billion,” he said of the size of the package, though he added at this point the IMF’s validation was primary focus.

The IMF did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Pakistan has set a tax revenue target of 13 trillion rupees ($47 billion) for the fiscal year that began on July 1, a near-40% jump from the prior year, and a sharp drop in its fiscal deficit to 5.9% of gross domestic product from 7.4% the previous year.

Malik said the point of pushing out a tough and unpopular budget was to use it a stepping stone for an IMF programme, adding the lender was satisfied with the revenue measures taken, based on their talks.

IMF bailout plan likely in July

“There are no major issues left to address, now that all major prior actions have been met, the budget being one of them,” Malik said. While the budget may win approval from the IMF, it could fuel public anger, according to analysts.

“Obviously they (budget reforms) are burdensome for the local economy but the IMF program is all about stabilisation,” Malik said.

Sakib Sherani, an economist who heads private firm Macro Economic Insights, said a quick deal with the IMF was needed to avoid pressure on Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and the currency given the country’s maturing debt repayments and the effects of unwinding of capital and import controls that were applied earlier.

“If it takes longer, then the central bank may be forced to temporarily re-instate import and capital controls,” he said.

KSE-100 index crosses 80,000 level as buying spree continues

“There will be a period of uncertainty, and one casualty is likely to be the rally in equities.”

Pakistan’s benchmark share index rose 1% during trading on Wednesday, reaching a record intraday high of 80,348 points at 0640 GMT.

The index has rallied roughly 10% since the budget was presented on June 12, helped by continued optimism on getting an IMF bailout package to bolster the struggling economy.

Pakistan IMF programme IMF bailout IMF and Pakistan IMF loans Ali Pervaiz Malik

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan has met all requirements for IMF bailout deal, finance official says

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

KSE-100 index crosses 80,000 level as buying spree continues

ECP protest case: Islamabad court acquits Imran, Qureshi

Mari Mining receives licences for exploration of minerals in Chagai

Oil rises on US crude inventory draw, Mideast tensions

At least 121 people, mostly women, killed in stampede at India’s Hathras

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

Read more stories