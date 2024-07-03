AIRLINK 90.75 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.28%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.71%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
DFML 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.74%)
DGKC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.46%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
FFBL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
FFL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.39%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
HASCOL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.66%)
HBL 131.65 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (4.48%)
HUBC 165.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.79%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.11%)
KEL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
MLCF 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.72%)
OGDC 137.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.75%)
PAEL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
PRL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.32%)
PTC 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.63%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.33%)
SSGC 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.97%)
TPLP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
TRG 62.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.77%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.11%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,509 Increased By 80.6 (0.96%)
BR30 27,363 Increased By 399.5 (1.48%)
KSE100 80,322 Increased By 769.1 (0.97%)
KSE30 25,807 Increased By 223.8 (0.87%)
Markets

KSE-100 index crosses 80,000 level as buying spree continues

BR Web Desk Published July 3, 2024 Updated July 3, 2024 01:30pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with its winning momentum, as the benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 80,000 level during the trading on Wednesday.

At 1:10pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 80,254.72 level, an increase of 701.84 points or 0.88%.

Buying was witnessed in key sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and refinery.

Index-heavy stocks including HBL, MCB, NBP, OGDC, PPL, PSO, SHEL, SNGPL, SSGC and PRL traded in green.

PSX benchmark index has rallied more than 10% since the budget for FY25 was presented on June 12, led by optimism on getting an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package to bolster the struggling South Asian country’s economy.

In a key development, the government said on Tuesday that after conclusion of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this month or next month, a comprehensive reforms agenda would be placed before the nation to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio to 14% as well as increase in export and investment rate.

On Tuesday, bullish momentum continued at the PSX driven by optimism over a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal as the benchmark KSE-100 settled at a new record high of 79,552.89 level, an increase of 728.55 points or 0.92%.

Globally, Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinforced expectations that US rate cuts were not far off, while the yen remained pinned near levels last seen in 1986, keeping traders wary of Japanese intervention.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.26% higher, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.49%, stalking the record high touched in March.

The US is back on a “disinflationary path”, Powell said on Tuesday, although he cautioned that policymakers need more data before they can consider cutting interest rates.

Powell’s comments sent U.S Treasury yields 4.3 basis points lower overnight, with the yield on the 10-year note steady at 4.433% in Asian hours on Wednesday, keeping the dollar subdued.

Investors were also weighing data showing a tight US labour market.

This is an intra-day update

