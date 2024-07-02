Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 293,824 tonnes of cargo comprising 178,376 tonnes of import cargo and 115,448 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 178,376 comprised of 104,161 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 143 tonnes of B. Bulk Cargo, 1,391 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 72,681 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 115,448 comprised of 36,955 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 188 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo, 16,450 tonnes of Clinkers & 8,638 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 10 ships namely, MT Mardan, Boson, Rubaiyat Hanif, Sm Tianjin, Container Ship, Hyundai Brave, Oregon Highway, Cma Cgm Attila, Ym Express & Ren Jian 23 berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Nearly, Boson, Pavo Breeze, Southern Anoa, Atlantic Ibis, Express Rome, Independent Spirit, X-Press Capella, Sm Tianjin, Oregon Highway, Triveni, MT Mardan & Hyundai Bravea sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Ullswater and Chemroad Haya left the port on today morning while two more ships, Peace One and Doris are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 66,516 tonnes, comprising 20,858 tonnes imports cargo and 45,658 tonnes export cargo carried in 180 Containers (0 TEUs Imports and 180 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Maersk Bering, Sea Journey, GC-Argon and Al-Deebal & another ship ‘MSC Tawishi’ carrying Palm oil, Canola, Chemicals, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at respectively LCT, FAP, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT on today 01st July, while two more container ships, Addison and MSC Fie X are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 2nd June, 2024.

