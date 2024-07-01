Jul 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold price per tola decreases Rs200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 01 Jul, 2024 01:41pm

Gold prices declined in Pakistan on Monday in line with the decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs241,500 after a single-day loss of Rs200.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,047 after it registered a decrease of Rs172, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola remained unchanged at Rs241,700 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,324 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $2 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

