Gold unchanged at Rs241,700 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 29 Jun, 2024 03:03pm

Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged, in line with the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs241,700 on Saturday.

According to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,219.

On Friday, gold price per tola increased by Rs700 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold remained unmoved on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,326 per ounce (with a premium of $20).

Meanwhile, silver rates settled stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

