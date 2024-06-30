Fazl demands fresh polls without ‘establishment’s interference’

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday demanded fresh elections in the country with an assurance that the establishment will not interfere in the electoral process, Aaj News reported.

He made this demand while addressing a press conference in Islamabad after chairing a Central Majlis Shura meeting.

Fazl said his party rejects “rigged and unacceptable” February 8 polls, saying his party’s movement against the establishment’s interference in elections will continue.

Stressing the sanctity of the electoral process, the JUI-F chief asserted that the people’s right to vote must be restored, urging the “establishment and secret agencies to refrain from intervening in new elections.”

Fazl said the Majlis Shura had evaluated the political affiliations of various parties with JUI, recognising these affiliations as part of a broader political strategy.

He extended an olive branch to PTI, expressing his party’s willingness to engage in negotiations despite PTI’s internal disunity and its failure to appoint a negotiation team.

He lamented the government’s inflexibility in addressing JUI’s concerns and expressed Majlis Shura’s resolve to continue their struggle independently.

Highlighting the adverse effects of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, the JUI-F chief noted the nation’s escalating anxiety and a tenfold increase in terrorism since 2001. He also condemned the government’s rhetoric about potential actions inside Afghanistan, comparing it to Pakistan’s decision to allow US bases post-9/11.

Fazl emphasised the constitutionally defined roles of all institutions, stating that the nation would stand united with the army in matters of national defence. He voiced strong opposition to a recent resolution by the American House of Representatives, describing it as a diplomatic failure for Pakistan and advising the US to stay out of Pakistan’s internal affairs.

Addressing the Gaza issue, he criticised the silence of the Islamic world and the Pakistani governments, questioning the legacy current Muslim leaders are leaving for future generations.

Fazl reiterated JUI’s full support for Pakistan-China relations but acknowledged the need to rebuild China’s confidence in investing in Pakistan.