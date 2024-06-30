Punjab govt desires partnership with Kazakhstan agri-sector

LAHORE: The Punjab Government has conveyed its desire to Kazakhstan government for developing a partnership between the two regions for strengthening agriculture sector.

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said this while addressing an online meeting held today (Saturday) between the Government of Punjab and Turkistan Region, Shamkant City Agriculture Department and Agriculture Department, Punjab.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and Kazakhstan Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin, Head of Agriculture Department of Shamkant City Talgat Mekambaev, Head of Agriculture Department of Turkistan Region Nurbek Badyrakov and representatives of business community participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani while addressing the meeting said that Government of Punjab has a desire to expand the partnership between Kazakhstan region and Punjab Province in the agricultural sector, Department of Agriculture, Punjab for better production of wheat, cotton and fruits. It is the need of hour to share the experiences and technology of Central Asian countries for the achievement of goals in agriculture sector. He added that introducing modern research and mechanization in the agricultural sector of Punjab is the most important need of the time for which we need the cooperation of the Kazakhstan region. He said that due to the use of old machinery agricultural sector facing losses in grain production.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kustafin said on this occasion that in my meeting with the Chief Minister, Punjab during last month, it was decided to work on the same agenda of mutual cooperation between Punjab and Kazakhstan. The signing will be done. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan added that the gathering of all of us in today’s meeting shows that we are all at one page to promote contacts and mutual relations. Yerzhan Kustafin added that Pakistan’s high quality rice, Kinnow is in great demand in Kazakhstan and now we are looking to import mangoes from Multan region.

On the occasion, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that it is the need of the hour to call the visits and meetings of agricultural experts and scientists of both countries. We will also present our suggestions for improvement in agriculture sector.

