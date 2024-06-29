FO terms US resolution ‘unsolicited interference’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch sharply criticised a resolution passed by the US House of Representatives on Friday. Resolution 901 calls for an investigation into Pakistan’s February elections, which were contested by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party.

Baloch called the resolution “unsolicited interference” based on a “misunderstanding” of Pakistan’s political process.

She emphasised that Pakistan values its relationship with the US but stressed that “bilateral relations should be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality.”

FO terms US Congress’ resolution ‘unconstructive’

The timing of the resolution, Baloch added, is “not conducive” to the current positive trajectory of US-Pakistan ties.

Pakistan, Baloch reiterated, seeks to build trust with the US through “non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs.”

The press briefing also addressed the situation in Kashmir. Baloch expressed concern about the “continued suppression of democratic rights” of Kashmiri people under Indian administration. She condemned the oppressive measures by Indian authorities, which she said violate fundamental freedoms of assembly and association.

On Afghanistan, Baloch confirmed Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming Doha talks. She emphasised Pakistan’s respect for Afghan sovereignty but also called on the Afghan government to take action against terrorist groups responsible for attacks in Pakistan. Baloch urged Afghanistan to eliminate “terrorist hideouts” that destabilise the region, fulfilling its commitments to the international community.

To a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan will participate in Doha-III meeting on Afghanistan. She said Pakistan will be represented by Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani and Ambassador to Afghanistan Obaidur Rehman Nizamani in the talks.

She categorically denied reports of an exchange of letters between Pakistan and India, stating that such claims are purely speculative and often propagated by Indian media without basis.

A few days ago, she said that the Indian authorities banned the elections of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA), and arrested former president of the Bar Association, Mian Qayoom.

Earlier, on the occasion of Eidul Adha, the Kashmiris were not allowed to congregate at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Mosque and Eid Gah for the Eid prayers.

The prayer leader and prominent Kashmiri leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was also placed under house arrest.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the government has appointed Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East and SIFC) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Washington.

She further said that Asim Iftikhar, currently serving as Pakistan’s Envoy in France, has also been appointed as Pakistan’s Additional Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

