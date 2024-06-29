AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-29

FO terms US resolution ‘unsolicited interference’

Recorder Report Published 29 Jun, 2024 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch sharply criticised a resolution passed by the US House of Representatives on Friday. Resolution 901 calls for an investigation into Pakistan’s February elections, which were contested by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party.

Baloch called the resolution “unsolicited interference” based on a “misunderstanding” of Pakistan’s political process.

She emphasised that Pakistan values its relationship with the US but stressed that “bilateral relations should be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality.”

FO terms US Congress’ resolution ‘unconstructive’

The timing of the resolution, Baloch added, is “not conducive” to the current positive trajectory of US-Pakistan ties.

Pakistan, Baloch reiterated, seeks to build trust with the US through “non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs.”

The press briefing also addressed the situation in Kashmir. Baloch expressed concern about the “continued suppression of democratic rights” of Kashmiri people under Indian administration. She condemned the oppressive measures by Indian authorities, which she said violate fundamental freedoms of assembly and association.

On Afghanistan, Baloch confirmed Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming Doha talks. She emphasised Pakistan’s respect for Afghan sovereignty but also called on the Afghan government to take action against terrorist groups responsible for attacks in Pakistan. Baloch urged Afghanistan to eliminate “terrorist hideouts” that destabilise the region, fulfilling its commitments to the international community.

To a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan will participate in Doha-III meeting on Afghanistan. She said Pakistan will be represented by Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani and Ambassador to Afghanistan Obaidur Rehman Nizamani in the talks.

She categorically denied reports of an exchange of letters between Pakistan and India, stating that such claims are purely speculative and often propagated by Indian media without basis.

A few days ago, she said that the Indian authorities banned the elections of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA), and arrested former president of the Bar Association, Mian Qayoom.

Earlier, on the occasion of Eidul Adha, the Kashmiris were not allowed to congregate at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Mosque and Eid Gah for the Eid prayers.

The prayer leader and prominent Kashmiri leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was also placed under house arrest.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the government has appointed Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East and SIFC) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Washington.

She further said that Asim Iftikhar, currently serving as Pakistan’s Envoy in France, has also been appointed as Pakistan’s Additional Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan US Foreign Office US Congress Imran Khan Mumtaz Zahra Baloch General Elections 2024 February 8 polls House Resolution 901

Comments

200 characters

FO terms US resolution ‘unsolicited interference’

New levy: Taxable profits of builders, developers fixed

Additional taxation steps taken thru amendments to Finance Bill

Monthly update, outlook: June inflation will be on higher side: MoF

Qatar LNG contract: Strategy being mapped out to seek review

Petrol, HSD and HOBC: Govt amends raise in PL to Rs70 against Rs60 limit

Tax fraudsters to face jail

PM skips session as NA passes resolution against Congress

Conventional to Islamic banking: SBP issues broad parameters for conversion

10pm to 6am: Power cos warned not to implement load-shedding plans

Read more stories