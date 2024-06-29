SPI-based inflation down 0.73pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based inflation for the week ended June 27, 2024, decreased by 0.73 per cent due to a reduction in the prices of tomatoes (25.25 per cent), chicken (14.20 per cent), onions (3.90 per cent), garlic (2.80 per cent), bread (0.81 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.15 per cent), eggs (0.09 per cent), and rice Irri (0.04 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year (YoY) trend depicts an increase of 22.88 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570.00per cent), tomatoes (117.52 per cent), onions (113.98 per cent), chilies powder (54.81 per cent), garlic (36.61 per cent), shirting (30.75 per cent), salt powder (29.49 per cent), pulse gram (28.45 per cent), gents sandal (25.01 per cent), pulse mash (22.99 per cent), pulse moong (22.50 per cent) and electricity charges for q1 (21.46 per cent). YoY decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (32.49 per cent), chicken (31.87 per cent), cooking oil 5-litre (15.98 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (13.29 per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (12.31 per cent), bananas (11.15 per cent), mustard oil (8.07 per cent), tea Lipton (2.52 per cent), and petrol (1.38 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29 per cent) items increased, eight (15.69 per cent) items decreased and 25 (49.02 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 314.57 against 316.88 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.8 per cent, 0.86 per cent, 0.77 per cent, 0.79 per cent, and 0.67 per cent, respectively.

The items’ prices which registered an increase during the week under review include LPG (5.38 per cent), pulse gram (4.72 per cent), moong (3.20 per cent), cooked daal (1.87 per cent), masoor (1.79 per cent), potatoes (0.99 per cent), gur (0.87 per cent), bananas and wheat flour (0.61 per cent) each, maash (0.32 per cent) and firewood (0.20 per cent).

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include LPG cylinder by 5.38 per cent, gram pulse 4.72 per cent, mong washed 3.20 per cent, cooked daal at average hotel 1.87 per cent, masoor1.79 per cent, potatoes 0.99 per cent, gur average quality 0.87 per cent, bananas 0.61 per cent, wheat flour bag 0.61 per cent, maash washed 0.32 per cent, crud 0.29 per cent, cooking oil Dalda and similar brands 0.22 per cent, firewood 0.20 per cent, mustard oil 0.19 per cent, vegetable ghee Dalda and similar brands 0.12 per cent, fresh milk 0.08 per cent and mutton 0.02 per cent.

Prices of the following prices during the week under review witnessed a decline, tomatoes 25.25 4.72 per cent, chicken 14.20 per cent, onions 3.90 per cent, garlic 2.80 per cent, small bread 0.81 per cent, broken basmati rice 0.15 per cent, eggs 0.09 per cent, and Irri-6 rice 0.04 per cent.

