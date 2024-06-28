NA panels elect chairmen unanimously

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committees of Energy (Petroleum Division), National Food Security and Research, Rules of Procedure and Privileges, Interior, Information and Broadcasting, Aviation, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Narcotics Control and Defence elected their chairmen unanimously in maiden meetings held Thursday in Parliament House, Islamabad.

The meetings were attended by all the members of the respective Standing Committees and chief whips of the PML-N, PPPP, and SIC.

The elections were conducted by Advisor (Legislation) Muhammad Mushtaq, Additional Secretary (Committees) Syed Jawad Murtaza Naqvi and Syed Haseen Raza Zaidi, joint secretary (Committees).

The Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division), unanimously, elected Syed Mustafa Mehmood as its chairman. His name was proposed by Rai Haider Ali Khan, and seconded by all the members of the Committee; whereas, the Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research unanimously elected Syed Hussain Tariq as its chairman. His candidature was proposed by Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani and seconded by all the members of the committee.

The Standing Committees on Rules of Procedure and Privileges and Interior unanimously elected Muhammad Afzal and Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, their chairmen, respectively in their separate meetings. Their names were proposed respectively by Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar and Syed Rafiullah and seconded by all the members of the committees.

The Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting elected Pullain, MNA as its chairman. His candidature was proposed by Kesoo Mal Kheal Das. Whereas, the Standing Committee on Aviation elected Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmad Khan Babar, MNA as its chairman. His name was proposed by Haji Imtiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, MNA. Candidature of both the chairmen was supported by all the members of the respective committees.

Meanwhile, the Standing Committees on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Planning, Development and Special Initiatives also met for election of their chairmen. Ghulam Ali Talpur, MNA and Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani, MNAs were elected chairmen of the Standing Committees referred to above respectively. Name of Talpur was proposed by Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, MNA; whereas, name of Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani was proposed by Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan, MNA.

Chairmen to the Standing Committees on Narcotics Control and Defence were also elected in maiden meetings of the committee. Standing Committee on Narcotics Control elected Malik Shah, MNA, whereas, Standing Committee on Defence elected Fateh Ullah Khan, MNA as its chairman. Their names were proposed by MNAs Khalid Hussain Magsi and Ibrar Ahmad, respectively.

After conducting the elections, the advisor felicitated the newly elected Chairmen on behalf of Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the Secretary General and assured their all-out support in the discharge of their official responsibilities.

After the elections, the chairs assumed their seats and thanked their party leadership and their fellow colleagues for reposing confidence in them by electing them as the chairmen of the Standing Committees.

They hoped that with the concerted efforts of the committee members, the committees would aptly play their role of parliamentary oversight on Executive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024