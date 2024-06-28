Governor gives assent to Punjab Finance Bill 2024

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Thursday assents the Punjab Finance Bill 2024. After the approval of governor, the Punjab Finance Act 2024 will be effective from July 1. It may be noted that the Finance Bill was sent to the governor for approval by the Speaker Punjab Assembly.

Moreover, the governor met with the Consul General of Turkiye, Durmus Bastug, at the Governor’s House, Lahore. In the meeting, issues of mutual interest, strengthening bilateral relations in trade, education and other sectors were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan has a long-standing deep brotherly relationship with Turkiye. He said both the countries have stood by each other in every difficult time.

He said that he was grateful to Turkiye for its unwavering support for Pakistan’s stance on international forums, especially on the Kashmir issue. He said that there is a need to increase the volume of trade between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The governor said that there should be exchanges of delegations of businessmen between Turkiye and Pakistan. He said that the student exchange programme between Turkiye and Pakistan should also be expanded. He said that there is a need to make a comprehensive strategy regarding scholarships for Pakistani students to study in Turkish universities.

Consul General of Turkey Durmus Bastug said that there are strong religious and cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkiye. Consul General of Turkiye, Darmus Bastug, congratulated Pakistan for being elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. Darmus Bastug said that he would do his best to take the relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye to new heights.

Meanwhile, the governor chaired a meeting, here on Thursday, to review the establishment of sub-campuses of Punjab University, Aird Agriculture University and University of Engineering Taxila in various tehsils including Fateh Jang of Attock district.

In the meeting, the progress of establishment of sub-campuses of the above mentioned universities in various tehsils of Attock was discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that as Chancellor, he was committed to promote good governance and higher education in universities across Punjab. He said that the provision of higher education facilities in remote and backward areas was his priority.

The governor directed the Vice Chancellors of the three universities to speed up the process of establishing the sub-campuses of the respective universities as soon as possible.

