AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,313 Increased By 20.5 (0.25%)
BR30 26,578 Increased By 34.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-28

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 27, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 27, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 78,528.25
High:                      78,978.60
Low:                       78,294.23
Net Change:                   252.60
Volume (000):                137,886
Value (000):               8,216,497
Makt Cap (000)         2,467,132,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,897.42
NET CH                     (-) 21.29
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,705.78
NET CH                     (+) 15.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,106.84
NET CH                     (+) 77.98
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,751.92
NET CH                     (-) 44.76
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,597.69
NET CH                     (+) 18.63
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,931.34
NET CH                      (-) 8.40
------------------------------------
As on:                27- JUNE -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

NA may approve budget today

Various Divisions: NA approves 9 demands for grants worth Rs145.32bn

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate record $918m in May

CDWP clears 26 uplift projects

ECC decides to establish pension funds from July 1

OICCI says has identified ‘critical anomalies’

EPQL seeks to buy low BTU gas from PPL’s Kandhkot field

Govt-owned LPG company: Vitol wins tender

Power tariff hike, loadshedding: Consumers heap criticism on Nepra at hearing

Petrol, HSD prices likely to increase

Read more stories