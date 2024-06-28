KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 27, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,528.25 High: 78,978.60 Low: 78,294.23 Net Change: 252.60 Volume (000): 137,886 Value (000): 8,216,497 Makt Cap (000) 2,467,132,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,897.42 NET CH (-) 21.29 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,705.78 NET CH (+) 15.79 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,106.84 NET CH (+) 77.98 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,751.92 NET CH (-) 44.76 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,597.69 NET CH (+) 18.63 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,931.34 NET CH (-) 8.40 ------------------------------------ As on: 27- JUNE -2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024