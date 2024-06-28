Markets Print 2024-06-28
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 27, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 27, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,528.25
High: 78,978.60
Low: 78,294.23
Net Change: 252.60
Volume (000): 137,886
Value (000): 8,216,497
Makt Cap (000) 2,467,132,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,897.42
NET CH (-) 21.29
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,705.78
NET CH (+) 15.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,106.84
NET CH (+) 77.98
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,751.92
NET CH (-) 44.76
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,597.69
NET CH (+) 18.63
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,931.34
NET CH (-) 8.40
------------------------------------
As on: 27- JUNE -2024
====================================
