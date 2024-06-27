AIRLINK 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
DFML 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
DGKC 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.47%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.38%)
HUBC 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 38.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.11%)
PPL 118.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SEARL 57.43 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.36%)
SNGP 65.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TPLP 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.93%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.73%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,349 Increased By 56.6 (0.68%)
BR30 26,694 Increased By 150.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 78,734 Increased By 458.3 (0.59%)
KSE30 25,545 Increased By 163.6 (0.64%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee likely to draw support from expected inflows amid rise in US yields

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2024 09:58am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open slightly higher on Thursday, counting on inflows the inclusion expected from the inclusion of Indian bonds in a JPMorgan index in the face of a jump in US Treasury yields.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will likely open at 83.54-83.55 to the US dollar, compared with 83.57 in the previous session.

Dollar inflows spurred by the inclusion of Indian bonds into the JPMorgan emerging market index, with effect from June 28, are expected.

The inflows related to the passive funds that track the index are expected on Thursday and Friday, according to traders.

“The inflows have been the main talking point and based on this, I would say interbank is sitting short (on dollar/rupee),” a currency trader at a bank said.

“There is debate around the size of the flows. Whatever the size, you should much larger intraday moves in the coming tow sessions.”

The rupee on Wednesday witnessed a choppy session, moving in a range of 83.42-83.61.

The decline to 83.60 was “not expected at all”, the trader said.

Most Asian currencies dipped and the dollar index was holding at a near two-month high.

Indian rupee ends moderately higher

The 10-year US yield climbed 8 basis points on Wednesday amid worries over inflation. This week inflation numbers from Canada and Australia have surprised on the upside.

The US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, is due on Friday.

The 10-year US Treasury yield is at a near two-week high. “It is far from clear what the driver for this was.

May be this is just a bit of profit-taking ahead of Friday’s core PCE release,“ ING Bank said. For Asian currencies, which have been struggling this year, the move higher in yields in an added headwind.

The offshore Chinese yuan dropped below 7.30 to the dollar for the first time since November and the Japanese yen has weakened below 160.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee likely to draw support from expected inflows amid rise in US yields

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Failure to tax world’s richest means global tax needed

Rs82bn TFCs issue: OGDCL sets stringent conditions for proposed rollover

PM again invites opposition for talks

KE’s rights acquisition: SECP says its ‘suspicions’ not eased yet

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs105bn payment

Qamar elected chairman of NA finance panel

Read more stories