LHC unveils comprehensive package of public service delivery

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday unveiled a comprehensive package of public service delivery. The Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Shujaat Ali Khan chairing a meeting attended by all the District & Sessions Judge of the Punjab via video link said reforms are designed to improve the overall functioning of the judicial system.

The public service delivery package include establishment of Adlia Sahulat Centre with an aim to provide one-window facilities for lawyers and litigants and the same shall be integrated with Khidmat Markaz of Police.

E-filing of petitions and digital comments from police will be implemented, and a dedicated portal for e-filing of 22 A & B petitions will be established. Digital libraries will also be established at Tehsil and District Bar levels.

Furthermore, Case Management System (CMS) and Record Management System (RMS) already functioning in the district judicial will also be upgraded and Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) centers will be established in all districts.

The Provincial Criminal Justice Coordination Committee (PCJCC) will meet on quarterly basis to enhance judicial efficiency and to ensure effective coordination among stakeholders.

A committee comprising Sessions Judges, DC, DPO, DSP Legal, and ADCG will meet monthly to address issues facing lawyers.

The ACJ has showed his great commitment to working towards a paperless environment and for the purpose effective steps will be taken.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024