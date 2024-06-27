AIRLINK 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 39.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
DGKC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.55%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFBL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.71%)
HBL 124.98 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.36%)
HUBC 165.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 38.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.85%)
PAEL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
PPL 118.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
PRL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SEARL 57.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.38%)
SNGP 65.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
TRG 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.81%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 8,348 Increased By 55.8 (0.67%)
BR30 26,675 Increased By 131 (0.49%)
KSE100 78,723 Increased By 446.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,543 Increased By 161.5 (0.64%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-27

LHC unveils comprehensive package of public service delivery

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday unveiled a comprehensive package of public service delivery. The Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Shujaat Ali Khan chairing a meeting attended by all the District & Sessions Judge of the Punjab via video link said reforms are designed to improve the overall functioning of the judicial system.

The public service delivery package include establishment of Adlia Sahulat Centre with an aim to provide one-window facilities for lawyers and litigants and the same shall be integrated with Khidmat Markaz of Police.

E-filing of petitions and digital comments from police will be implemented, and a dedicated portal for e-filing of 22 A & B petitions will be established. Digital libraries will also be established at Tehsil and District Bar levels.

Furthermore, Case Management System (CMS) and Record Management System (RMS) already functioning in the district judicial will also be upgraded and Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) centers will be established in all districts.

The Provincial Criminal Justice Coordination Committee (PCJCC) will meet on quarterly basis to enhance judicial efficiency and to ensure effective coordination among stakeholders.

A committee comprising Sessions Judges, DC, DPO, DSP Legal, and ADCG will meet monthly to address issues facing lawyers.

The ACJ has showed his great commitment to working towards a paperless environment and for the purpose effective steps will be taken.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Lahore High Court Justice Shujaat Ali Khan judicial system public service delivery

Comments

200 characters

LHC unveils comprehensive package of public service delivery

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Failure to tax world’s richest means global tax needed

Rs82bn TFCs issue: OGDCL sets stringent conditions for proposed rollover

PM again invites opposition for talks

KE’s rights acquisition: SECP says its ‘suspicions’ not eased yet

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs105bn payment

Qamar elected chairman of NA finance panel

Read more stories