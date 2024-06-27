AIRLINK 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.51%)
DGKC 92.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
FCCL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.71%)
HBL 124.98 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.36%)
HUBC 165.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 136.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
PAEL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PPL 118.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.66%)
SNGP 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TPLP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
TRG 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.81%)
UNITY 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 8,352 Increased By 59.3 (0.71%)
BR30 26,683 Increased By 139.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 78,754 Increased By 478.4 (0.61%)
KSE30 25,557 Increased By 175.5 (0.69%)
Markets

China stocks track regional markets lower on US rate concerns

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

SHANGHAI: China stocks tracked regional markets lower on Wednesday, while the yuan also weakened to a fresh seven-month low on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, with investors bracing for a key US inflation reading later this week.

Sentiment also remained negative due to subdued economic fundamentals and mild stimulus policies. The US dollar strengthened overnight, bolstered by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials as well as data showing a stable US housing market, both suggesting that the central bank will not be in a rush to kickstart its rate-cutting cycle.

Traders are eagerly awaiting Friday’s release of the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation - with economists polled by Reuters expecting the annual growth to ease to 2.6% in May.

Bucking the trend, shares of some artificial intelligence (AI) firms rose. Chinese AI companies are moving swiftly to attract users of OpenAI’s technology, following reports the US firm plans to restrict access in China and other countries to its application programming interface (API), a platform that allows developers of other products to integrate its AI models.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.32% at 2,940.59 points. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.25%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.04%, the consumer staples sector down 0.2%, the real estate index down 1.8% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.35%.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.01% to 6,465.2, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.02% at 18,069.75. The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.12%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.45% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.32%. Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.05% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 1.29%.

