AIRLINK 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
DFML 39.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
DGKC 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFBL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
GGL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.71%)
HBL 124.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.05%)
HUBC 165.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 10.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 136.31 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.08%)
PAEL 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PPL 118.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.25%)
PRL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
SEARL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.78%)
SNGP 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.4%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.73%)
UNITY 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,346 Increased By 53.3 (0.64%)
BR30 26,673 Increased By 129.3 (0.49%)
KSE100 78,715 Increased By 439.8 (0.56%)
KSE30 25,535 Increased By 154.1 (0.61%)
Markets Print 2024-06-27

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (June 26, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               277.66   280.27    AED                75.10     75.83
EURO                294.57   297.44    SAR                73.09     73.79
GBP                 349.09   352.44    INTERBANK         278.30    278.53
JPY                                                        1.70      1.75
=========================================================================

