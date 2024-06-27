KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (June 26, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.66 280.27 AED 75.10 75.83
EURO 294.57 297.44 SAR 73.09 73.79
GBP 349.09 352.44 INTERBANK 278.30 278.53
JPY 1.70 1.75
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
