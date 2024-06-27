KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (June 26, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 277.66 280.27 AED 75.10 75.83 EURO 294.57 297.44 SAR 73.09 73.79 GBP 349.09 352.44 INTERBANK 278.30 278.53 JPY 1.70 1.75 =========================================================================

