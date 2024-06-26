AIRLINK 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
Markets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs900 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published June 26, 2024 Updated June 26, 2024 01:06pm

Gold prices declined for the second straight session in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with the decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs240,600 after a single-day loss of Rs900.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,276 after it registered a decrease of Rs771, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola plunged by Rs500, clocking in at Rs241,500 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,313 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $13 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold price gold rates Gold trade LME gold Gold Spot gold markets Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola gold spot rate gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola

