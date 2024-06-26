Federal Minister of Industries & Production visit Turkmenistan

ISLAMABAD: Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister of Industries and Production, paid an official visit to Turkmenistan from 25-26 June 2024 to discuss various areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, said a press release.

Today, he called on Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan and briefed him on bilateral relations. On behalf of Prime Minister of Pakistan, he handed over an invitation to Turkmen President to visit Pakistan on dates which will be finalized through diplomatic channels.

He also discussed areas of bilateral cooperation such as high-level visits between the two nations, trade and economic cooperation, cooperation in the field of energy, connectivity, transit and trade, parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people contact.

Federal Minister of Industries and Production also called on Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of Turkmen people and Chairman of People’s Council of Turkmenistan.

During his stay at Ashgabat, he held technical negotiations and discussions with the Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers on Industry and Construction, energy, Minister of Industries of Turkmenistan and Chairman of Turkmen Chemicals.

Later on, the minister also called Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan and discussed entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

In the evening, Nurow Toyguly Allanurowich, Minister of Industries of Turkmenistan organised an official dinner in honour of visiting Pakistani delegation.

The federal minister was accompanied by the ambassador of Pakistan to Turkmenistan in all official meetings.

The visit of the Federal Minister of Industries and Production to Turkmenistan provided useful opportunities to discuss the entire area of bilateral relations by engaging Turkmen leadership.

