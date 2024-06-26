Markets Print 2024-06-26
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 25, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.66 280.27 AED 75.10 75.83
EURO 295.44 298.35 SAR 73.09 73.80
GBP 349.40 352.78 INTERBANK 278.40 278.55
JPY 1.71 1.75
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments