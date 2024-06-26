Markets Print 2024-06-26
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 25, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 77,940.58
High: 78,541.22
Low: 77,908.98
Net Change: 291.52
Volume (000): 130,431
Value (000): 7,659,019
Makt Cap (000) 2,448,874,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,888.62
NET CH (+) 0.52
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,697.85
NET CH (+) 3.35
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,072.54
NET CH (-) 211.16
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,703.75
NET CH (-) 92.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,478.84
NET CH (-) 40.19
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,958.32
NET CH (-) 13.70
------------------------------------
As on: 25- JUNE -2024
====================================
