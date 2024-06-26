AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
Markets Print 2024-06-26

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 25, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 25, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 77,940.58
High:                      78,541.22
Low:                       77,908.98
Net Change:                   291.52
Volume (000):                130,431
Value (000):               7,659,019
Makt Cap (000)         2,448,874,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,888.62
NET CH                      (+) 0.52
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,697.85
NET CH                      (+) 3.35
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,072.54
NET CH                    (-) 211.16
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,703.75
NET CH                     (-) 92.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,478.84
NET CH                     (-) 40.19
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,958.32
NET CH                     (-) 13.70
------------------------------------
As on:                25- JUNE -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

