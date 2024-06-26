KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 25, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 77,940.58 High: 78,541.22 Low: 77,908.98 Net Change: 291.52 Volume (000): 130,431 Value (000): 7,659,019 Makt Cap (000) 2,448,874,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,888.62 NET CH (+) 0.52 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,697.85 NET CH (+) 3.35 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,072.54 NET CH (-) 211.16 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,703.75 NET CH (-) 92.05 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,478.84 NET CH (-) 40.19 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,958.32 NET CH (-) 13.70 ------------------------------------ As on: 25- JUNE -2024 ====================================

