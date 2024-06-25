AIRLINK 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DFML 40.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.79%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
HBL 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.41%)
HUBC 164.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.21%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.03%)
PAEL 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 117.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
SEARL 58.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
SNGP 64.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
TRG 63.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
UNITY 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,280 Decreased By -11.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 26,519 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.36%)
KSE100 78,167 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.08%)
KSE30 25,281 Decreased By -22.6 (-0.09%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat edges higher from two-month low as traders eye India’s import plans

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024 11:28am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday, as a low harvest estimate for top exporter Russia and an indication that India could soon begin importing grain helped lift prices from two-month lows.

Soybean and corn futures fell as investors weighed the impact of heat and then flooding on crops in the United States.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $5.72 a bushel by 0451 GMT after falling to $5.64 on Monday, its lowest level since April 19.

Wheat rallied to a 10-month high of $7.20 last month after adverse weather in Russia led to sharp cuts to the country’s harvest estimates, but those price gains have almost completely unwound.

Argus on Monday cut its wheat production forecast for Russia to a three-year low of 79.5 million metric tons, well below estimates from Russian consultancies, which have stabilised in recent weeks as weather there improved.

Russian export prices are meanwhile declining as early harvesting data show high yields.

Another potential cause of tighter supply would be Indian imports of wheat, with a government official saying that the country has imposed limits on wheat stocks and may abolish or trim the import tax on the grain.

The possibility of Indian imports is the only clear bullish signal in the market, said Vitor Pistoia, an analyst at Rabobank in Sydney.

Pressuring prices meanwhile are a rapidly progressing US harvest that is giving good yields, and improved cropping conditions in exporters like Australia and Canada, Pistoia said.

Russian wheat export prices decline further after yield data

“There’s been a lot of profit taking by managed money,” he said.

“I’m not expecting a further price decrease but I’m also not expecting a big recovery.” In other crops, CBOT September corn was down 0.4% at $4.37-1/2 a bushel and soybeans were 0.2% lower at $11.28 a bushel.

While both markets are well supplied, weather concerns were supporting prices, with forecast dryness in the Black Sea region likely to stunt corn yields and heavy rain after near-record temperatures in the United States threatening to take a toll soybeans and corn, whose condition deteriorated last week.

Wheat

Comments

200 characters

Wheat edges higher from two-month low as traders eye India’s import plans

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is ‘free,’ has left UK

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh thriller, Australia out

Read more stories