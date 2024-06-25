Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

In meeting with Bill Gates, PM vows to eradicate polio from country

IT exports will cross $3bn this year, says Shaza Fatima

Equity swap only option to address circular debt issue, says PSO

CJP Isa says PTI-backed independents ‘committed suicide’ by merging with SIC

Aurangzeb assures ‘favourable outcomes’ for public, business in final budget

Power sector: Govt anticipates $2bn financing by IFIs in 3 years

